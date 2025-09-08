National treasure Miriam Margolyes has revealed her plans to move overseas with her partner.

Miriam has been in a relationship with university professor, Heather, for 57 years, but the couple have never lived together.

Now, at 84, she’s decided the time is finally right, and it seems they have a pretty dreamy destination in mind for their new chapter.

Miriam to move abroad with partner

In an interview with The Observer, Miriam has revealed that she and Heather intend to move to Tuscany together.

Miriam currently lives in the basement flat of her London home, which she shares with two lodgers. Meanwhile, 80-year-old Heather lives in Amsterdam.

“The world around us has lost its charm,” she said before explaining their decision, “And we just want each other in a beautiful place which we know.”

She shared that they will live with another couple, who will care for them as they age.

“We can toddle along and laugh and just quietly subside into old age,” she mused.

Miriam added adorably: “But together. We’re here for such a short time. It’s gone so fast.”

Health update

The outspoken actress has spoken candidly about the health woes she has experienced as she has grown older.

Two years ago, she underwent heart surgery, where her aortic valve was replaced with one made of tissue from a cow’s heart.

Miriam Margolyes has plans to move abroad with her partner (Credit: Cover Images)

Last year, she also revealed that she is now registered disabled, as a result of her debilitating spinal condition, spinal stenosis.

Miriam also suffers from osteoarthritis and has undergone knee replacement surgery.

Nevertheless, she seems to show no signs of slowing down.

“As long as I wasn’t doubly incontinent I’d like to live forever,” she stated, maintaining that besides feeling tottery and stiff, “mentally, I’m still fairly crisp.”

