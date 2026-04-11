Michael McIntyre’s incredible weight loss in before and after pictures after warning from wife as he tipped the scales at 16 stone

Michael McIntyre addressed his impressive weight loss at the end of last year, telling the audience at one of his shows: “Have you noticed how tiny I am? I have lost weight.”

The comic – on screen this weekend with his Big Show (April 11) – told how he was ordered to get his weight in check by wife Kitty. Her warning came after his GP told him that he weighed around 100kg, close to 16 stone. At 5ft 5in tall, that put Michael into the obese category.

Michael McIntyre has lost three stone recently, it’s been reported (Credit: Splash News)

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Michael McIntyre on his recent weight loss

In quotes obtained by The Sun, Michael told a packed crowd the weight dropped off him after just three weeks on weight-loss jab Mounjaro. He’d been using another brand before that.

The star, who has struggled with his weight over the years, told the clapping audience: “Don’t applaud it because there is a little bit of cheating that has gone on. The ­doctor told me I weighed 100kg. He told me I was obese. How rude. He said: ‘It’s a medical term.'”

He also joked that his weight gain was due to eating the leftovers of his two sons, Lucas and Oscar. Reports suggest that the comic has lost 3st on the jabs.

“I do look a bit better now. I look good. I am kind of sexy now, a little bit. Not too much,” he added.

Michael was urged to lose weight by wife Kitty (Credit: Splash News)

‘Enough was enough’

It’s not the first time Michael has spoken about his struggles with his weight. He previously lost a stone in just seven days, after checking into a £2,000-per-week health retreat.

He told the Table Manners podcast in 2020 that he went to the Mayo clinic, which can cost from £2,334 per person per week, in Austria. “I always have this plan to lose weight and you know, one year I did. I actually did it.

“I went to that clinic in Austria where they starve you. I went to the Mayo clinic. I wanted to lose weight and I thought that enough was enough.”

Sharing more on how he did it, Michael added: “You drink these Epsom salts that clears you out. So you drink the Epsom salts first thing and then within like 20 minutes, the whole of the clinic, which is full of wealthy fat people, are all rushing to the lavatory.”

Michael weighed close to 16 stone at his heaviest (Credit: Splash News)

‘Clues’ that Michael should lose weight

And, back in 2014, Michael underwent another lifestyle overhaul after his son’s computer branded him “overweight”.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Michael admitted: “I’ve had lots of clues over the years that perhaps I should lose weight, but something happened in December which finally made me want to do it.

“My son has an app called Akinator the Genie that guesses the famous people you’re thinking of by asking questions. So for egotistical reasons I thought while my son was at school I’d see if I was on it. It started asking questions like ‘Is it a man?’ and ‘Is he American?’ and it narrowed it down to a British comedian with dark hair.”

He now says he feels ‘sexy’ (Credit: Splash News)

He added: “I’m getting a little excited wondering if it’s me in the game and then it asks: ‘Is he slightly overweight?’ So I had a moment of truth, took a deep breath and said ‘yes’ and it replied: ‘Is it Michael McIntyre?’ So I haven’t eaten since then!”

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is on BBC One Saturday (April 11) at 7pm.

Read more: Michael McIntyre left ‘rejected and upset’ after being sacked from ITV series

So what do you think of his transformation? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.