Megan McKenna back in hospital after ’small procedure on her belly’

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Megan McKenna has issued a health update from her hospital bed on Instagram following an operation.

The 31-year-old spoke about her hospital visit in a story for her 2.6 million followers to see.

Megan posted from her hospital bed (Credit: Instagram)

Megan McKenna details health issue

In the post, Megan can be seen lying in bed in hospital, looking fed up.

“Hello, I know I told you all I was recovering last week, I had a small procedure in my belly last Monday which has lead some complications inside (its very painful & so uncomfortable to move,” the Celeb Big Brother star captioned the post.

“It got worse thursday & was admitted to hospital Friday. All the nurses are so lovely So I’m in good hands. Miss cooking my dinners & sharing with you all,” she then continued.

“Just need some good energy put out for me please so I can be better to put up my tree & cook cute winter dinners.”

Megan McKenna’s unlucky run

Megan hasn’t had a good time of it recently. Just last month, the star revealed that a whole jug of gravy had fallen on her face, scalding the skin on the right side of her face.

In the aftermath of the accident, Megan explained to her fans what had happened.

“So, before you freak – I’ve had a bit of an accident as you can see,” she said. “On the weekend I was at my mums and we were having dinner and she walked over with the gravy pot.

“Daisy (the dog) got underneath her feet, she tripped over Daisy, grabbed the gravy pot but the gravy inside flopped out and landed on my head,” she then continued.

“Honestly, you can’t even write it. It’s obviously caught the side of my face. It looks so much better now, it’s in the healing process, so it’s a little bit rank,” she then said.

