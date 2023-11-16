Matt Baker shares upset as Rickshaw Challenge for Children In Need cancelled as his wife shares ‘pride’ for TV star

The wife of Matt Baker wife has made a rare public comment amid news concerning the presenter’s involvement in Children In Need.

For the past 13 years Matt has undertaken the much-loved Rickshaw Challenge as part of fundraising efforts.

The annual event has seen Matt and a team of cyclists travel the UK in a relay over a few days.

The bike riders who join Matt have been youngsters supported by Children In Need. And their route has involved them taking in their home towns.

However, the 2023 instalment of Children In Need is experiencing a change when it comes to the feel-good happening.

Matt Baker has shared news about getting on his Rickshaw bike for Children In Need (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Matt Baker doing the Rickshaw Challenge this year for Children In Need 2023?

Sadly, Matt has confirmed he will not be riding in a rickshaw for Children In Need 2023.

He recently informed fans in an Instagram post: “For those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… I’m sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need’s programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year, the Rickshaw Challenge isn’t happening this year.

“It’s a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years. I’d like to thank you supporters for all the lives you’ve helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you’ve had on so many young people. You’ve been incredible!

“Please get behind this year’s appeal in any way you can – from our Countryfile Ramble to your local fundraisers. As I’ve witnessed first-hand, it is remarkable what can be achieved when we all get stuck in together.”

Matt Baker and his wife Nicola have been married since 2004 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Matt Baker news: His wife Nicola reacts

As followers left appreciative comments and also expressed how “sad” they are that the Rickshaw Challenge will not continue, Matt’s wife Nicola chipped in with some remarks of her own on the post.

Nicola, who has made appearances in Matt’s Our Farm in the Dales show wrote: “Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We’re all really proud of you xx.”

We’re all really proud of you.

This information blew other observers’ minds.

“That’s an absolutely incredible amount” one Instagram supporter replied to Nicola.

Another responded: “Wow! That’s a phenomenal amount! Massive respect and admiration! Much love to you all.”

And a third person added: “We’re all proud of him too.”

BBC Children in Need airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tomorrow (Friday, November 17) from 7pm.

