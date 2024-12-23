Marvin and Rochelle Humes jet off for ‘unconventional Christmas’ as fans declare ‘good for you’

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have been quizzed over their decision to take a lavish holiday with their children ahead of Christmas.

The trip marks their family’s 12th vacation in 2024. They’ve returned to Dubai to soak up the sun during their “unconventional Christmas” celebration.

This Morning presenter’s photos from her Middle Eastern holiday prompted some to ask why they couldn’t celebrate Christmas in their new home, to which Rochelle had a funny response.

Marvin and Rochelle have taken multiple trips in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Marvin and Rochelle Humes are away for holidays

Last night (December 22), Rochelle shared a series of photos on her Instagram and captioned them: “Our unconventional Christmas has begun”. At the end of it, she added a surfing emoji.

From the pictures, the TV star and her husband appear to be in Dubai with their three kids. In one of the pictures, the JSL star is seen walking along the beach with his son, Blake, and daughter, Valentina.

The couple’s trip to Dubai comes after they moved into their new family home, which cost them a whopping £5m to build from the ground up.

They reportedly bought a plot that stretches 236x141ft for £3m and allowed builders to construct a lavish mansion.

Although her followers are unable to overlook the fact that they aren’t at their plush home for the holiday, Rochelle and Marvin have faced similar criticism before.

Earlier this year, the couple was trolled over a luxury ‘£700-a-night’ family holiday in Maldives. Aside from the Maldives, they have also travelled to Spain, Paris, Italy, France and more countries this year.

Fans quiz couple

As always, Rochelle had to defend her family’s decision to spend the holidays away. When one fan asked: “Do you go away every year? I thought after building your lovely home you would have wanted to stay at home.”

This Morning star replied: “Once it’s ready that might be a different story.”

Another follower asked: “As much as I love this do you ever do a traditional Christmas at home?”

“I’m guessing it’s not Bognor Regis,” said another sarcastically.

The star was supported by many of her followers, though. One said: “You and Marvin work so hard all year round you deserve this family time.” Another commented: “Have an amazing Christmas Rochelle, Marvin and family!”

