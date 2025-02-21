Marnie Simpson has shared the amazing news that she is pregnant. The Geordie Shore star is expecting her third baby with Union J star Casey Johnson.

The pair are already parents to Rox, born October 2019, and Oax, born in 2022.

Marnie Simpson announces that she is pregnant

In a heartfelt new video, viewers can see the moving moment Marnie and Casey celebrate after discovering the news of Marnie’s third pregnancy.

Alongside a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound scan, Marnie’s growing bump is also seen in the video.

In one shot, the reality star can be seen wearing a black outfit whilst Casey plants a peck on her stomach and her two sons stroke her bump.

The couple announced: “Here we go again…”

Of course, congratulations from their fellow celebs are pouring in.

Geordie Shore star James Tindale penned: “Omg! Congratulations this is amazing news. When 4 become 5.”

Love Island veteran Hannah Elizabeth gushed: “So happy for you.”

Celebs Go Dating star Lauryn Goodman commented: “Congratulations.”

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri was also amongst the stars who commented love heart emojis, as well as Ella Morgan and Amy Childs.

Marnie Simpson’s previous pregnancies

The star had a very difficult first birth. Whilst pregnant with her second child, she insisted she would not have any more.

She said at the time: “I would not go to three,” she said. “I think you’ve got to find the balance for yourselves.”

“We want to enjoy our lives as well. We’ve not waited too long to have kids and I feel like having two, we can give them the best life possible.”

Marnie had a stressful first labour (Credit: Youtube)

Marnie previously described her first labour, which is said to have lasted 28 hours, as traumatic. She ultimately insisted on having a c-section the second time round.

The star has also spoken out about her chronic UTI diagnosis, which she received in 2016 and how her symptoms worsened after giving birth to Rox in 2019.

Casey and Marnie met on the show Single AF in 2017. They tied the knot in 2023.

