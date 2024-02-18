Alan Titchmarsh on being a ‘disappointment’ to his late father: ‘He hid it very well’

Love Your Weekend star Alan Titchmarsh previously opened up about feeling like a “disappointment” to his late father after he went and pursued a career in gardening.

When it comes to television related to nature and gardening, Alan has remained a prominent face since the early 1980s. He was a co-presenter for The RHS Chelsea Flower Show from 1983 up until 2013. He previously hosted Gardeners’ World but now fronts Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh on ITV.

Alan’s dad believed there was ‘no future’ in gardening

In an article for Country Life in 2022, Alan opened up about using a garden tool that has been “handed down from generation to generation”.

Referring to a spade that had been hanging in his toolshed, Alan said that he used it “for all but the most robust of tasks”. He revealed the spade has “been in our family for nigh on a century”.

“The only slight disappointment here is that my father was not a keen gardener. He was a plumber and used it for mixing cement and concrete — there are still traces of it where the blade meets the metal shank,” Alan continued.

“He blamed his lack of interest on the fact that his father and grandfather were both professional gardeners and made him weed among their vegetables when he was a boy.”

Alan stated that from his dad’s point of view, there was “no future in that line of work”.

Alan on his “disappointed” father

He added: “It must have come as something of a disappointment to him when I announced that I wanted to be a gardener.”

Alan insisted that his father “hid ” the disappointment “well”. However, 10 years later, he told his son that his “chosen profession mirrored” his ancestors.

