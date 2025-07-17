Love Actually actress Joanna Bacon has sadly died from cancer at the age of 72.

In the iconic 2003 Christmas rom-com, Joanna played the mother of Natalie, who was portrayed by Martine McCutcheon. She also starred in countless household name shows, including EastEnders, The Bill, Little Britain and Holby City, to name a few.

Joanna played the mother of Martine’s character in Love Actually (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Love Actually star’s death

Joanna died last month from cancer on June 14. She died six months after she was diagnosed.

The UK-based Harlow Theatre Company announced that a funeral for the star was held on Tuesday (July 15).

“It is with much sadness that we inform our HTC members past and present of the passing of Jo Bacon on June 14th following a short and brave battle against cancer,” they shared in a statement.

“Many of our members will remember Jo and her force of nature, her wit, her fun, her passion and her natural ability as an actor. She became a member of Harlow Theatre Company at its inception in 1978.”

Jo will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

The statement continued: “She appeared in many plays in iconic roles such as Portia in The Merchant of Venice, Maddie in Dirty Linen and Beverly in Abigail’s Party along with reviews, musicals and pantomimes all at the Harlow Playhouse.”

“Jo will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. She continued to support HTC attending many of our productions. She would settle herself in the front row with a notebook and watched with a critical eye and her passion for theatre.”

The statement concluded by sharing that Joanna “never forgot to praise our work”.

The death of Love Actually actress Joanna Bacon was announced in a statement (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘A very sad loss’

Following the news, fans have been paying tribute to Joanna.

“Rest in peace, Joanna Bacon. A talented actress who brought heart to every role,” one user wrote on X.

“A very sad loss,” another person shared.

“Damn. RIP Jo Bacon,” a third remarked.

Read more: Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon details ‘massive family sacrifices’ as she admits ‘I pine for him’

So what do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.