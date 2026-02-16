Singer and actress Louise Redknapp was supported by her followers as she paid tribute to friend Caroline Flack on the sixth anniversary of her death.

In February 2020, presenter Caroline tragically died at age 40 after she was found in her London flat. A private funeral took place the following month.

After her heartbreaking death, Caroline’s legacy has lived on, and many continue to honour her.

Louise shared a tribute to Caroline (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise Redknapp shares Caroline Flack tribute

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 16), Louise posted snapshots of Caroline from throughout the years, including photos of the pair together.

In one slide, Louise could be seen performing a cover of Janet Jackson’s song Together Again, which she has continued to dedicate to Caroline.

“To my beautiful friend, 6 years on this day will never get any easier for any of us,” she wrote in her caption, adding the heartbroken heart emoji.

“You brought so much light, laughter (with that laugh!!!!) and fun into my life and to this world, it still feels strange not seeing you on a Thursday night for a tequila! This song will always be for you.”

Louise continued: “Thinking of your mum Christine, all the family and your friends today. You will live in our hearts forever, keep shining down on us all, we miss you beautiful girl. Everyone needs to remember that kindness is everything and being there for each other is so important, think before you leave that comment as kindness costs nothing!”

She urged: “Be kind!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)

‘Taken too soon’

Meanwhile, Louise’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“So sad! God bless Caroline always,” one user wrote.

“Love you. You were the best friend to her,” another person shared.

“Adore you Lou,” a third remarked.

“Beautiful tribute. Taken too soon, beautiful girl,” a fourth said.

