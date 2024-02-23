Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to BBC radio star Dave Gray as she admits ‘I saw him just two weeks ago’

Lorraine Kelly has paid an emotional tribute on Instagram to BBC DJ Dave Gray following his death aged 63.

The ITV presenter, 64, posted a message to her Instagram on Thursday following the news of Dave’s death. The BBC Radio Orkney star died following a short illness.

Sharing a photo of Dave to Instagram, Lorraine revealed she saw him just a couple of weeks ago.

Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to BBC star Dave Gray on Instagram

She wrote: “Just heard the very sad news that @bbcradioorkney legend Dave Gray has died.

“I saw him just two weeks ago when I was in #Orkney and we had a great chat.”

Lorraine added: “He will be sorely missed – my sincere condolences to his family and all of his friends.”

Her followers also paid their tributes to Dave. One person said: “Heartbreaking, such a lovely man.”

Tributes to Dave Gray

Another wrote: “How sad sending condolences to Dave’s family.”

Someone else added: “He was a huge part of our community. The voice of Orkney.”

Dave started his career at BBC Radio Orkney more than 30 years ago. He began by hosting his Metallic Gray programme. He retired in 2021.

I saw him just two weeks ago when I was in Orkney and we had a great chat.

In a statement, BBC Radio Orkney said: “Everyone at BBC Radio Orkney is grieving the sudden loss of our friend and colleague Dave Gray, who died on Wednesday following a short illness.

“For three decades Dave was the heart and soul of the BBC in Orkney and we will miss him terribly.

“Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this most difficult of times. We will be sharing our tribute to Dave on Friday morning’s Around Orkney at 7.30am.”

Steve Wright death

Dave’s death comes just days after the death of radio legend Steve Wright.

His family said in an emotional statement last week: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

