Lorraine Kelly gives health update after viewers left concerned over ‘puffy face’ as she slammed fan comments as ‘hurtful’

Lorraine Kelly has issued a health update after she sparked concern last week on TV over her “puffy” face.

The beloved TV presenter distracted fans, and had them questioning her wellbeing, during last Thursday’s episode (March 6) of GMB and her ITV show. According to them, her face looked as if she had an allergic reaction to something.

Lorraine later set the record straight, revealing she had an accident at home.

Now, Lorraine has updated fans on how she is doing.

Lorraine Kelly reveals update after concern about her face

On Monday (March 10) Lorraine was back to front her ITV show – and was joined by Dr Hilary.

Recalling how she got the bruised eye, Lorraine shared: “I had lots of things in my hands, lots of washing in my hand and then wham! Fell!”

Dr Hilary Jones replied: “Well you can’t see it now?” Lorraine then said: “That’s because Helen has covered it up!”

Lorraine Kelly on ‘hurtful’ social media account

Lorraine’s health update comes after the social media account that keeps track of her absences on her ITV show shut down.

The account on X, LorraineKWatch, was set up last year after fans commented that Lorraine seemed to be away from her ITV morning show a lot.

I just thought it was weird to care so much

In a recent interview though, Lorraine addressed the X account – describing it as “hurtful”.

Talking to The Guardian, she shared: “It’s really hurtful actually. It really is.

“I’ve not spoken about it before. I’m a grafter and I work really hard and I’ve had to take Fridays off for the past year. I just thought it was weird to care so much,” Lorraine added.

‘I find it really sad’

Lorraine went on to reveal that she initially took time off for her mum who has been ill.

It’s the way that everyone piles on

But after realising her fellow ITV stars only do “four days” Lorraine admitted she changed her tune regarding her work schedule.

“Mate, I’ve been doing this for 40 years, working my [explicit] off,” she quipped.

The telly legend added: “Maybe it just started off as a wee joke, but it’s the way that everyone piles on.

“It starts off as a wee tiny thing and it gets bigger and bigger. I find it really sad.”

Social media account shuts down

Following Lorraine’s comments, The LorraineKWatch account revealed it was shutting down.

They posted on Sunday (March 9): “I have always said that if Lorraine or her team reached out and asked me to stop this account then I would.

There was never any intention of hurting Lorraine’s feelings

“While I have not had contact with Lorraine or anybody affiliated with her, her comments in this weekend’s The Guardian make it clear that the joke has run its course and it is time for it to end.

“I have said time and time again that this was only ever meant to be fun and I’m very gratefully to everybody who has enjoyed it with me. There was never any intention of hurting Lorraine’s feelings and I am sorry if I have done so. Goodbye my Lorrainvirstines.”

