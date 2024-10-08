The daughter of Lorraine Kelly, Rosie Kelly Smith, has revealed when she and her fiancé are planning on getting married after welcoming their first child.

Rosie and Steve got engaged in June of this year while she was heavily pregnant. Steve popped the big question when the pair were on holiday in Spain. He proposed with an Elizabeth McDonald two-carat diamond ring.

In August, Rosie gave birth to their daughter, Billie.

Lorraine became a first-time grandmother in August (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly daughter

During an exclusive with HELLO!, Rosie revealed that she and Steve don’t have plans to walk down the aisle for another couple of years.

“We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl so maybe 2026,” she said.

Just like her mother, Rosie is also considering tying the knot in Scotland.

“I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper,” she said.

Rosie wants to get married when her daughter is older (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Following the news that Lorraine had become a first-time grandmother, she took to Instagram to express how happy she was.

“I have been BURSTING to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel and I’m so proud of @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94 who will be the best parents. I’m delighted to be Granny Smith and can’t wait to go on adventures. #love #joy #happiness #family,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Smith (@rosiekellysmith)

‘I’m not quite sure what to do with myself’

Announcing her engagement via Instagram, Rosie admitted she had no idea Steve was going to ask her to marry him.

“There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94,” she said.

“The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring. Going for a lie down now…”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly interrupts show to announce tragic death of Change+Check Choir member Heather Sawyer

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.