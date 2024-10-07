TV host Lorraine Kelly interrupted her show this morning (October 7) to announce the tragic death of Heather Sawyer.

Heather previously appeared on Lorraine as she was a part of the Our Change+Check Choir, which was formed by women who found their breast cancer after seeing the Change & Check campaign.

Heather tragically died at age 50 (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly announces death of Heather Sawyer

Before announcing who the final celebrity on the Dancing On Ice line-up would be, Lorraine cut to honoring Heather.

The show played a clip of Heather performing with Masked Singer winner Joss Stone as part of the Change+Check Choir on Lorraine’s show. The choir teamed up with the Grammy Award winner last year to release an original song titled Golden.

Heather previously performed with the choir at the London Palladium for the Change+Check campaign.

Lorraine revealed Heather tragically died from secondary breast cancer at age 50 and referred to her as an “astonishing woman”.

“She was such a huge part of the choir,” Lorraine explained to Dr. Hilary, adding that she was “so passionate”.

“We are sending all of our love to everybody who loved Heather. A very very special lady,” Lorraine continued.

Lorraine described Heather as an ‘astonishing woman’ (Credit: ITV)

‘This is the best campaign’

As Lorraine’s show continues to promote the Change+Check campaign, viewers have praised the TV star for raising awareness.

“As a breast cancer fighter this was amazing and so emotional. Congrats to you all,” one user wrote.

“This is the best campaign,” another person shared.

“Just fabulous, amazing way to spread awareness. Having had breast cancer last year, just so inspiring what you are doing @lorraine,” a third remarked.

“Fantastic cause and an awesome choir,” a fourth person shared.

