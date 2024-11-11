Lorraine Kelly looks every inch the proud grandmother in new pictures with daughter Rosie’s baby girl

The daughter of Lorraine Kelly, Rosie Kelly Smith, posted a selection of photos from her family’s “dreamy” weekend in Scotland featuring baby Billie, now just over two months old, to her Instagram followers yesterday.

The trip joined three generations of the Kelly family together – grandmother Lorraine, mother Rosie and new baby Billie.

Billie also put her mum’s travel nerves to rest by sleeping “through the night for the first time” like an “absolute angel,” Rosie said.

They stayed at the Cromlix Hotel, a luxury 5 star Victorian mansion in Dunblane owned by none other than tennis champion Andy Murray. Andy’s grandparents held their Silver, Golden and Diamond wedding anniversary celebrations at the hotel, and he and his wife married there in 2015!

Rosie was so delighted by the whole experience that she joked about having to “move in”. Presumably there’s space in among all the tennis racquets and trophies…

Her cup was positively overflowing. She wrote in the post: “We’ve kept saying everything is temporary when things have been rough so very aware this may have been a one off and the same saying goes for when things go right!”

Lorraine, meanwhile, looked every bit the proud grandmother in a fabulous tartan overcoat and beaming smile. The television star previously said she “cannot begin to tell you how proud I am of my beautiful daughter”.

The three generations of Kelly – grandmother Lorraine, mother Rosie and baby Billie – spent the weekend with other members of the clan, including Auntie Naomi, Auntie Amber and Uncle Matt.

Billie and her dad Steve Wight, who has taken it upon himself to record his parenthood journey on TikTok and Instagram, also enjoyed their first Dundee United FC game – with highland cow booties from Jomanda, to boot!

Fans have been commenting their well wishes to the family. One wrote that Lorraine looked “fabulous” and added: “Such lovely family memories!”

Another wrote: “Rosie, you look beautiful. A new mummy and you look radiant! Well done baby Billie for her first night sleeping.”

A third suggested that Billie is a “lucky mascot” for Dundee United. The match was particularly good, apparently – they beat Ross County three-nil on Saturday.

