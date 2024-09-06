Lorraine Kelly ‘proud’ as daughter Rosie reveals post-partum body days after giving birth: ‘Never thought I’d post a pic of me in my pants’

In an empowering move, Rosie Kelly Smith – daughter of television star Lorraine Kelly – has opened up about her post-partum body in a candid Instagram post.

Only seven days after Rosie gave birth to her new baby Billie, she shared a frank image of herself in a nursing bra and leggings, courageously revealing her post-baby stomach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Smith (@rosiekellysmith)

Rosie Kelly Smith baby

“Never thought in a million years I’d post a pic of me in my pants on social media (especially disposable ones) but here we are…” Rosie captioned the photo.

She expressed her surprise at her body’s resilience.

“This is one week after the birth and I kind of expected my tummy to be more jelly by now and thought I’d be in absolute bits about how I look but it’s not even a thought just now – it’s grown a life and brought our Billie into the world,” Rosie continued.

Never thought in a million years I’d post a pic of me in my pants on social media.

Reflecting on her journey, Rosie opened up about her body image struggles pre-pregnancy. She said: “I’ve been looking back on pictures pre-pregnancy where I thought I looked horrible but now I think I looked totally fine – so true what people say about looking back and then thinking how silly you were being at the time.”

“Finally have a positive relationship with my body – just taken 10 months of carrying our girl. I wish I’d been more kinder to myself and in the words of Moira Rose ‘take a million pictures of yourself naked’. I was also prepped for my boobs being huge but WOW,” she concluded.

Mum Lorraine publicly voiced her admiration for her daughter’s honesty and strength.

“Cannot begin to tell you how proud I am of my beautiful daughter,” Lorraine commented.

TV star Lorraine Kelly recently became a grandmother (Credit: Cover Images)

Lorraine Kelly granddaughter

Meanwhile, Lorraine voiced her support for Rosie’s partner as well.

After welcoming their first child, Rosie’s fiancé Steve opened up about being a father in an Instagram video.

In the video, Steve explained that their newborn had “screamed” all night the first night after birth.

“There are positive stories but on the flip side, there was this moment at 3am when I was in the bathroom by myself and I looked in the mirror and just said, ‘what on earth have I done?” Steve queried.

Rosie became a mum for the first time recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He explained that a hospital midwife stepped in to help out so he and Rosie could get some sleep.

“Without that nap, I really don’t know if I could’ve got through that first night,” Steve admitted.

In the comments, Lorraine voiced her support for the couple. “This is my granddaughter Billie’s daddy @stevewhite94,” she wrote.

“New dads out there – this is not to be missed – new mums will also appreciate the honesty and insight. You can watch all the previous videos too. Steve is such a brilliant dad and @rosiekellysmith is a wonderful mum. So proud of them both.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly becomes a grandmother as daughter Rosie welcomes baby and shares first picture

So what do you think? You can share your congratulations for Steve, Rosie and Lorraine over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.