Lorraine Kelly recently became a grandmother as her daughter Rosie welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé Steve.

This week, new dad Steve has opened up about becoming a father for the first time to their daughter Billie. He detailed a struggle in a video shared to his Instagram, resulting in Lorraine offering support.

Steve admitted he wondered “what have I done?” when his little girl Billie screamed from 11pm to 5am during her first night.

In the video, Steve said: “Baby girl is home and mum is doing really well. I’m going to rewind slightly to the night after the birth.

“So I was told by a lot of people that on the first night after your baby’s been born that they’ll just sleep and it’ll be really easy and the worst days are yet to come.

“However sometimes, as I soon found out, you will get a baby that screams the entire ward down and that’s what my daughter did.”

He went on: “She would not settle for the entire night and she screamed and screamed and screamed from about 11pm to about 5am.

Rosie became a mum for the first time as she welcomed daughter Billie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I think this is really important to talk about. There are positive stories but on the flip side, there was this moment at 3am when I was in the bathroom by myself and I looked in the mirror and just said, ‘what on earth have I done? Have I really got one of those babies that you see in TV and film all the time that screams the entire night?'”

Without that nap, I really don’t know if I could’ve got through that first night.

Steve added that the midwives on shift came in and “checked in on us”. One of the midwives also offered to take Billie away for an hour so he and Rosie could get some sleep.

He said: “Without that nap, I really don’t know if I could’ve got through that first night. By the morning, I woke up and saw next to me a little baby girl had been wheeled in, all wrapped up in a blanket by the midwives and she slept from about 6am to lunchtime. Seeing that contrast was a massive relief for me.”

Lorraine supported Steve as a new dad (Credit: Cover Images)

In the comments of the video, Lorraine praised both Steve and Rosie. She wrote: “This is my granddaughter Billie’s daddy @stevewhite94.

“New dads out there – this is not to be missed – new mums will also appreciate the honesty and insight. You can watch all the previous videos too.”

She added: “Steve is such a brilliant dad and @rosiekellysmith is a wonderful mum. So proud of them both.”

