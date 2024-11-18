TV star Lorraine Kelly has expressed her sadness over the growing number of families being forced to get help from baby banks.

Beloved presenter Lorraine recently became a grandmother to her daughter Rosie’s baby girl, Billie.

She is now leading an initiative called Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal. This initiative is aimed at supporting parents struggling to provide essential items for their children as the holiday season approaches.

Lorraine Kelly recently became a grandmother (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly news

“I was so sad to hear of the stories of parents having to turn to baby banks for all kinds of basics from nappies to cots and clothes,” Lorraine told the Mirror.

Highlighting the harsh reality of the current economic climate, she added: “Not just people struggling because they can’t find work, but those in employment who don’t earn enough to give their babies all that they need through no fault of their own. It’s wonderful that baby banks are there to give support and dignity but how I wish we didn’t actually need them. I know our wonderful viewers will help.”

The Scottish broadcaster’s words come at a crucial time. Recent statistics show that 4.3 million children in the UK are living in poverty.

Families across the UK are facing more financial pressure due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Lorraine is raising money to help families provide for their children (Credit: Cover Images)

Big Baby Bank Appeal

Lorraine’s campaign has gained support, including from supermarket chain Morrisons.

Morrisons have set up 497 donation points across its stores for two weeks to support the cause.

Lorraine recounted some of the encounters she’s had with families: “I met a lot of the parents, one of whom needed help when she was very young and had her daughter. And then she donated to the baby bank herself when she got back on her feet. She’s now pregnant and lost her job so needs their help again.”

Lorraine’s commitment to the campaign goes beyond her platform. She has even contributed items from her own family.

She said she has “donated some of the clothes and equipment that Billie has grown out of and helped sort out some of the little outfits and blankets donated”.

As a new grandmother, Lorraine’s passion for the cause has only deepened. She commented on her granddaughter Billie’s good fortune to have “two working parents who can give her all she needs”.

She said Billie is the “light of my life and thriving thanks to the love and care of Rosie and her Steve”.

