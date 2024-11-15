In Lorraine’s latest installment, Amy Dowden joined Christine Lampard to talk through an array of advent calendars, in time for the festive season.

It was this segment that sparked annoyance with viewers, who felt this was out of touch.

Dancer Amy showed off several pricey calendars (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden latest

Amy showed off a selection of Advent calendars perfect for adults, from socks to alcoholic beverages, there was a bit of something for everyone.

However, these gifts seemed to also be weighed down with hefty price tags. In fact, the most expensive was £195!

Evidently, this infuriated some viewers.

One penned to social media: “These advent calendars are insane. Hundreds of pounds for products that no one needs and many of which will be wasted in packaging that will probably be thrown straight in the bin after Christmas.”

The segment shared a variety of advent calendars for adults (Credit: ITV)

Another fumed: “Back in my day an advent calendar was a cheap thing with a Christmas themed picture behind, now here are some at £200, madness. So much for a cost of living crisis.”

A third added: “[Bleep]ing ITV flogging advent calendars for over 100 quid when pensioners are freezing. This mob have they ever been more detached from reality.”

Meanwhile, others were busy gushing over Amy. One said: “Amy Dowden’s voice is beautiful!”

Amy Dowden Strictly injury

Amy’s appearance on the show comes after she shared she could no longer compete on the 2024 version of Strictly.

The star was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury to her foot.

Her partner, JB Gill, will now dance with Lauren Oakley for the rest of the competition.

Amy has consequently been left devastated. She told her followers this week: “Thank to all who messaged this past week it truly means everything!

“I’d be lying if I said I’m okay, but I know I will be and I’m lucky to have so many loved ones around me! 2025 sounds like an even better year year ay.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford reveals her ‘real’ hair as she shares thinning struggle amid menopause

Did you like Amy’s segment? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.