Lorraine Kelly’s secrets to ageless figure after one-stone weight loss – including her go-to ‘superfood’

Lorraine Kelly constantly wows with her appearance at the age of 64 – but what’s her secrets?

Appearing on This Morning today, Lorraine opened up about her new book – The Islander Swimmer – and what inspired her to write it.

As well as wowing fans with her career and new projects, Lorraine also stuns them with her appearance. This week, she stunned The One Show host Alex Jones with a swimsuit video.

Alex insisted that Lorraine hadn’t “let herself go”. So, how does Lorraine stay in shape and what has she said about her weight loss?

Lorraine Kelly on weight loss

Back in 2022, Lorraine opened up about her one-and-a-half stone weight loss with her Instagram followers. She posted before and after pictures to show the difference.

She said: “Wow I cant believe both pictures are me!! I’ve dropped two dress sizes – I’ve lost a stone and a half – and the best part of all, I’m finding it easy to keep it off – all thanks to @ww.uk.

“The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits. The app helps me track what I’m eating, how much sleep I’m getting and what exercise I’m doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or atleast try haha!).”

Lorraine on feeling “happier and healthier”

She added: “I feel happier and healthier and I love sharing my experiences with the WW community.”

This isn’t the first time Lorraine has opened up about her secrets to her ageless figure.

In 2022, The Masked Singer star’s go-to “superfood” which helps her stay on track with her diet. Her weight loss coach Suzie Stirling told the Express that Lorraine’s “go-to snack” is bananas which are a “superfood”.

She also gave a glimpse into what Lorraine was eating at that time. She revealed that the ITV star eats a “bowl of porridge each morning topped with fruit” as it “fills her up”.

Meanwhile, speaking to South Wales magazine last year, Lorraine said of her diet: “I just watch things – instead of having steak and chips, I have some nice lean chicken with some roasted vegetables. It’s about making small changes that can really make a difference. I’ve got down to the size I want to be and back into a size 10 from being a size 14 heading very, very quickly to a size 16.”

Lorraine on fitness

Meanwhile, Lorraine has opened up about her fitness on a few occasions. Last year, she admitted she loves outdoor swimming.

She told South Wales magazine: “I love wild water swimming – I don’t get to do it as much as I’d like, but now the weather’s getting a wee bit better, I’ll try to do it once a week, for sure.

“It’s good for you physically, and really good for you mentally too. It’s fantastic when you’re in, and when you get out you feel totally revitalised. It’s wonderful.”

Lorraine also explained that she goes on regular walks with her adorable dog, Angus. The star said she wants to be “healthy for as long as she possibly can”.

