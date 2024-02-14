Alex Jones stunned by Lorraine Kelly’s appearance in swimsuit on The One Show: ‘You haven’t let yourself go!’

Lorraine Kelly appeared on The One Show on Tuesday evening to talk about her new book.

The ITV presenter, 64, is releasing a debut novel – The Island Swimmer – on February 15. It’s inspired by wild swimming in Orkney.

Lorraine herself is a fan of cold water swimming and a clip was shared on The One Show showing her running into the sea.

TV star Lorraine was on The One Show to talk about her new book (Credit: BBC)

Lorraine Kelly on The One Show

The star explained that she went cold water swimming as research for her novel. She said: “There I am running into the sea!”

Well you haven’t let yourself go Lorraine, look at that in a bathing costume!

The footage showed Lorraine running across the sand and into the water, wearing a dark green swimsuit. Lorraine said: “It takes a long time to get in because it’s quite shallow but I absolutely guarantee you I swam up to that wreck,” referring to a shipwreck in the footage.

Host Alex Jones exclaimed: “Well you haven’t let yourself go Lorraine, look at that in a bathing costume!”

Lorraine remained coy and then went on to discuss the swimming.

Brr! Lorraine Kelly went cold water swimming in Orkney as research for her debut novel, #TheIslandSwimmer Watch #TheOneShow live now https://t.co/fDXFnnt2D6 pic.twitter.com/EHV3ki55sI — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 13, 2024

She said: “It’s wonderful fun. It makes you all zingy.”

Alex continued: “Yeah, they say it’s brilliant for your mind.”

Lorraine agreed, saying: “For your mental health. If you’re feeling a little bit down or fed up, or you’re feeling like it’s too much, certainly during Covid it was amazing. But Orkney has been my inspiration for this book and I’ve enjoyed every single minute of writing it.

“It’s been incredible and even editing it, I’ve just loved it.”

Lorraine tried cold water swimming for research for her novel (Credit: BBC)

Lorraine’s book

According to Amazon, The Masked Singer star Lorraine’s book is a “feel-good and big-hearted” novel. The description reads: “When Evie’s father falls desperately ill, she finally returns to the family home on Orkney and the wild landscape she left as a teenager, swearing never to return. Not everyone is happy at her arrival, particularly her estranged sister Liv, their relationship broken after a childhood trauma.

“As Evie clears out her father’s neglected house to prepare it for sale, lonely Evie finds herself drawn to a group of cold-water swimmers led by her old friend Freya, who find calmness beneath the waves. Together they help Evie face up to the mistakes in her past, unlocking a treasure of truths that will reverberate through the community, and shake her family to its core.”

Speaking on Instagram recently, Lorraine gushed over the early reviews of her book. She said: “So chuffed at the early reviews for my debut novel #theislandswimmer – this one made my heart sing!”

The Island Swimmer is available to buy from Thursday, February 15.

The One Show airs weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

