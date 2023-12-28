Loose Women’s Olivia Attwood in hot water over ‘offensive’ social media post 

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood has come under fire for her Christmas social media post – with plenty branding the 32-year-old star as “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.”

The reality star is no stranger to keeping her fans updated on her everyday life. And on Monday (December 25) she shared a sweet snap to celebrate Christmas.

But it seems some of her followers have been left riled up over the post.

Olivia has been called out by her followers (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star shares ‘offensive’ Christmas snap

Taking to her Instagram, Loose Women star Olivia uploaded a photo of her and her hubby Bradley Dack posing in front of a lavish Christmas tree.

The two could be seen cuddling, while wearing matching pyjamas. In a second snap, the pair packed on the PDA and locked lips.

Writing in the caption, Olivia penned: “Makin’ out at Jesus’s bday party.”

Loose Women star slammed by followers

However, Love Island star Olivia’s caption has rubbed her followers up the wrong way. Rushing to the comments section, one person fumed: “Silly caption done by a silly little girl.”

Someone else proclaimed: “Very disrespectful.” While a third quipped: “The caption is very inappropriate!!”

Another follower wrote: “Stupid comment. Time to grow up and get a life.”

Olivia fans rally round

But still, Olivia’s loyal legion of fans were quick to defend the I’m A Celeb star though.

One person said: “Oh leave her alone, Olivia is NOT PC so don’t look at her posts! People taking the time out of your day to leave nasty comments – p** off.” A second penned: “Because some people live to be offended. It’s a hobby. Offended then scroll by.”

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood and her snap didn’t go down well with some fans (Credit: ITV)

Olivia shares eye update

It comes after Olivia was seen for the first time following her graphic eye surgery. The reality star had plans to attend the Loose Women Christmas party last week but was forced to withdraw due to her eye.

On Thursday, Olivia shared a snapshot of herself with a bandage covering her left eye on her Instagram Story. However, she has shown off the eye without it covered in a new update.

