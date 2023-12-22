Olivia Attwood spotted out for first time since gruesome eye surgery

Star of Loose Women, Olivia Attwood, has been seen for the first time following her graphic eye surgery.

The former Love Island contestant had plans to attend the Loose Women Christmas party yesterday (December 21st) but was forced to withdraw due to her eye.

On Thursday, Olivia shared a snapshot of herself with a bandage covering her left eye on her Instagram Story. However, she has shown off the eye without it covered in a new update.

Olivia was forced to withdraw from attending the Loose Women Christmas party (Credit: YouTube)

Olivia reveals she had a cyst on the inside of her eyelid

In a recent Instagram Story from today, Olivia explained in a video why she had to have emergency surgery while showing off her eye.

“So the patch is off and everything’s fine. Thank you for all your messages, I know I look very dramatic – essentially I had a little cyst on the inside of my eyelid,” she revealed.

To get rid of the cyst, Olivia said the doctor had to flip her “eyelid inside out and cut it off.”

On the plus side, the TV personality is fit and healthy and able to enjoy the festive holidays. As seen on The Daily Mail, Olivia was captured in public for the first time since her surgery.

While wrapped up warm in the cold weather, she appeared to be doing her last-minute Christmas shopping in Cheshire.

Olivia shows off her eye for the first time after her surgery (Credit: Instagram)

Olivia opens up about her breast implants

This isn’t the first time Olivia has had surgery on herself. While the operation on her eye wasn’t done for vanity reasons, she admitted on Loose Women in the summer that she had breast implants when she was just 20.

“I wanted big implants as that was the fashion,” Olivia admitted. “I was looking at the way other women looked, it was a fashion thing, the way like the Kardashians have influenced culture and fashion with the way they look. Now it’s changing.”

Olivia stated she believes it is “really scary to do things to yourself for fashion choices like I did.” As a result of getting her breasts done at a young age, she revealed she had to pay a heavy price. Olivia said she had to have her “boobs redone seven years later because they didn’t fit my body.”

She added: “I was in pain. It was a huge amount of money.”

