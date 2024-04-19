Star of Loose Women Olivia Attwood has opened up about the struggles of being married after walking down the aisle last year.

After getting engaged in 2019, Olivia tied the knot with footballer Bradley Dack last June. However, their busy work schedules have seen them spend a lot of time apart.

Olivia married footballer Bradley last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We ended up living at other ends of the country’

“I’m going to be really honest, it’s been one of the hardest years for me and Brad since we’ve been together,” she told OK!

Olivia admitted that the biggest “challenge” was when Brad moved to Sunderland while she was in London.

“When you get married, you expect to be in a honeymoon stage, but we ended up living at other ends of the country, and with Brad’s football schedule, he gets very few days off, and with my filming, I rarely get any days off,” she added.

Olivia explained that “trying to have a day off together and have some kind of normal relationship” is “really hard”.

The 32 year old believes it is important to “find ways to stay connected and stay in each other’s lives” to avoid “living separate lives”.

“So it’s a learning curve, and obviously it’s been tough straight after getting married, but we’ve got the rest of our lives to be together, and we’ll probably be wishing we had more space again!”

Olivia wants to start a family in a few years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘You have to work hard to keep connected’

When spending weeks apart from each other, Olivia admitted they “have to work hard to keep connected” to avoid living a separate life.

“We’ve always had busy schedules, but never this extreme. I think people don’t realise that we don’t see each other for two to three weeks at a time.”

Describing her and Brad as “big cinema geeks”, the pair like to watch movies when they’re together. They also like to walk their two rescue dogs, Lola and Stich.

With no children in their life, Olivia revealed she is looking to “prioritise” starting a family in a few years. She said that, if she were to have a baby “right now” that “something would have to give”.

And, said added, her husband, “understands that”.

