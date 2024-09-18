Loose Women star Denise Welch opens up on ‘pretty stressful’ week after mother-in-law is hospitalised

Star of Loose Women Denise Welch has informed fans of her stressful week after her mother-in-law was sent to hospital.

The former Waterloo Road actor, 66, took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 17) to update her 423,000 followers about the family member’s health. Denise tied the knot to painter Lincoln Townley in 2013 after previously being married twice.

TV star Denise married husband Lincoln in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Denise Welch reveals ‘pretty stressful’ week

In an Instagram video shared 18 hours ago, Denise posted a clip of mother-in-law Jen being wheeled out of the hospital.

While Denise didn’t specify why she was sent there, she still admitted it was a “pretty stressful” situation for her.

“After a pretty stressful week, she’s finally escaped!!! Jen’s home!!!” she wrote. “Thanks to all on Ward 9b South at Lister Hospital Stevenage for looking after her with special mention to her ‘personal masseuse’ Hayley.”

Denise also tagged her husband Lincoln in the caption.

Over the top of the clip played The Greatest Escape theme by Stanley Black and His Orchestra.

‘Get well soon’

In less than a day, Denise’s post racked up more than 2,300 likes and many comments from her followers who wished Jen well.

Denise’s mother-in-law was sent home from hospital (Credit: ITV)

“Bless her. Being pulled backwards must have been an experience, having the time of her life,” one user wrote.

“Oh no poor Jen I hope she’s ok xxxx,” another person shared.

“Oh Jen!! Hope you are ok, I love to see you on Denise’s stories you’re a great sport,” a third remarked.

“I hope everything is getting better xx,” a fourth person commented.

“Sending Jen so much love and warmest wishes x,” a fifth user wrote.

