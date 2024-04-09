Loose Women star Denise Welch poses in plunging swimsuit and knee-high cowboy boots on LA holiday: ‘If you’ve got it, flaunt it!’

Loose Women star Denise Welch had fans dishing out the compliments after she posed in a plunging swimsuit while in LA.

The TV favourite, 65, has jetted off across the pond for a sun-soaked trip. Swapping the ITV studios for glorious LA, Denise has been keeping fans updated on her trip.

And on Monday (April 8) Denise shared a stunning snap of her posing up a storm in a swimsuit.

Denise looked incredible in the swimsuit snap (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Denise Welch wows in swimsuit

The former Corrie star was snapped posing on her hotel balcony. With the sun shining down, Denise rocked a plunging khaki green swimsuit.

Perched on a stool, she teamed the swimwear with a pair of snakeskin cowboy boots and dark sunglasses.

You look absolutely stunning!

Smiling to the camera, she wore her signature platinum hair in her signature style and finished off her look with a striking red lip.

In the caption, Loose Women legend Denise penned: “Came all the way to LA to get me new cowboy boots!!!!”

And fans were quick to gush over the star. In the comments section, one person said: “You look absolutely stunning! I’m so jealous!”

Someone else chimed in and added: “These boots are made for walking…… you go girl. Looking fabulous as always.” A third penned: “If you’ve got it, flaunt it!”

Denise Welch on ‘debilitating’ health condition

It comes after Denise Welch opened up about a health issue that left her “miserable”. Denise got candid about the health condition during an episode of Loose Women in February. She dubbed the health condition as “debilitating” and admitted that it has affected her for over a decade.

Denise explained that her battle with vertigo impacts her daily life. She explained on the show: “I’ve had it for about 15 years. My sister has it. They say it’s not hereditary, but she has it too. It feels like you are falling off the edge of something. So my normal vertigo would be that if I’m walking around, normally 90% of the time, I’ll be okay. But when I lie down at night, I go 1, 2, 3, 4, spin and it’s like a rollercoaster.”

