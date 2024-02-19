Loose Women star Denise Welch shares ‘debilitating’ battle with vertigo as she admits ‘it’s absolutely miserable’

On Loose Women today, panellist Denise Welch opened up about a health issue that has left her ‘miserable’. Denise got candid about the health condition that she dubbed as ‘debilitating’ and admitted that it has affected her for over a decade.

Denise has explained that her battle with vertigo impacts her daily life. She explained on today’s show: “I’ve had it for about 15 years. My sister has it.

“They say it’s not hereditary, but she has it too. It feels like you are falling off the edge of something. So my normal vertigo would be that if I’m walking around, normally 90% of the time, I’ll be okay. But when I lie down at night, I go 1, 2, 3, 4, spin and it’s like a rollercoaster.”

Denise went on to detail how the condition can make you feel “drunk without the fun of getting there” and detailed how it even affects her when she needs to visit the toilet during the night. She said: “I’d have to sit on the edge of the bed and hold the bed and it’s absolutely miserable.”

She said the condition is “debilitating”.

Denise went on to say: “I went to an ENT guy who sent me – this is after years of trying to get it done properly – went to an audiologist, checked my hearing and said that was fine. And then it sounds pretty brutal, but we established it was mainly my right side.

“So Lincoln was with me. And he laid me down on the bed and he said, I’m going to put you backwards to the left, which he did, which was horrible, but not so bad. Then he sat me up and put me down to to to the right – they threw me backwards. First time, threw me backwards with my head to the left, then with my head to the right. Lincoln said I sounded like an a wounded animal.”

Denise then went on to say that she had to take the following week off work due to being so poorly and suffering with continuous vomiting. However, since then, she hasn’t suffered the usual ‘rollercoaster’ symptoms. She also warned viewers to check with a doctor before trying to treat the condition at home.

Elsewhere in Loose Women news, ex-panelist Carol McGiffin has shared a prediction on who she thinks will be the next to exit the show. In her column for Best Magazine, Carol predicted Janet Street Porter will be the next to leave due to contract disputes.

She said: “It’s apparently the same issue that I had with them last year. The problem is partly down to HMRC, who appear to be hell-bent on obliterating the self-employed so they change the rules constantly and put the frighteners on companies so they force freelancers onto the payroll.”

Carol left the show in 2023.

ED! has contacted ITV and Janet’s representatives for comment.

