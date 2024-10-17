Liam Payne’s ‘dangerous’ balcony stunt years before his tragic death resurfaces

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne tragically died at the age of 31 after falling to his death from his balcony hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16.

However, he was previously caught in a dangerous balcony stunt years before his death.

News broke on Wednesday night that Liam had died after reports revealed he fell from the third floor of his hotel balcony. Following the tragedy, authorities will conduct an autopsy on his body and will investigate further surrounding the reason for his death.

While Liam was not married, he was in a relationship with Kate Cassidy at the time of his death and had a son, Bear, from his previous relationship with singer Cheryl.

Liam Payne tragically died at age 31 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Liam Payne previous balcony stunt before death

In the wake of the sad news, a photo Liam posted to X, formerly Twitter, 10 years ago in 2014 has resurfaced.

In the snapshot, the Strip That Down hitmaker can be seen wearing a plaid shirt with black jeans. Captured at night, Liam was standing on the narrow ledge of his East London apartment building on the 34th floor.

According to the MailOnline, the snapshot was taken after a night out for former band member Zayn Malik’s 21st birthday bash.

Fans of One Direction immediately reacted to the photo at the time, expressing their discomfort.

“That photo of @Real_Liam_Payne on that balcony really gave me a mini heart attack… please don’t do that again!” one user wrote.

“@Real_Liam_ Payne should stop thinking he’s Batman, when he’s not… Stop climbing on your balcony!” another said.

Following the backlash, Liam responded and issued an apology on his account.

“You may have seen a photo of me today taken on top of a building. I regret being there and having a photo taken,” he said at the time.

“It was a stupid and irresponsible thing to do. I am sorry, and do not endorse any fans trying to repeat this, as it is extremely dangerous.”

Following his death, fans are paying tribute (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tributes for Liam

After finding out about the death of Liam, fans have been paying tribute to the singer via social media.

“Rest in Ppeace Liam Payne, you will always be part of the story of our lives,” one user wrote.

“My goodness, that Liam Payne news is heartbreaking to hear. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his child and his friends. 31 years old is too young to leave this world,” another person shared.

“Rest in peace Liam Payne, you will always be a legend,” a third remarked.

“Rest in peace Liam Payne, I will always love you and never forget about you,” a fourth wrote.

