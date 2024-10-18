Heartbreaking video reveals Liam Payne wanted to be remembered as ‘a nice guy’ before his death

Former One Direction star Liam Payne expressed that he wanted to be remembered for being “a nice guy” before his death in a resurfaced video.

The Story Of My Life hitmaker was announced dead on Wednesday (October 16) after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer died at aged 31. He rose to worldwide fame after joining One Direction on The X Factor in 2010.

While Liam was not married, he was in a relationship with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. He shared a son, Bear, with his ex Cheryl.

Liam died aged 31 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Liam Payne wanted to be remembered as ‘a nice guy’ before his death

Following his tragic death, a clip from two years has resurfaced. In an interview with a host, Liam was asked how he would like to be remembered.

In response, he said: “Honestly, just being a nice guy, I’d rather be known for being a nice guy than anything else.”

Liam stated that you have to put “time and effort” into people, insisting that “it comes back”.

He added: “So yeah, I’d rather be known for being nice than anything else.”

Liam wanted to be remembered for being ‘a nice guy’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Neighbour says Liam was ‘most down to earth and helpful guy’

Following his death, one of Liam’s neighbours in Buckinghamshire has come forward to express what it was like living near the superstar singer.

Thomas Evans, 17, told the PA news agency (via BBC) that Liam checked up on Thomas and his siblings after they had an intruder try and break into their property.

“At about half past 2am, we saw a shadow through the window and realised there was an intruder on our driveway. There was quite a commotion,” he said.

“Liam just heard some kids shouting and, bless him, he came over. He didn’t have to.”

“He told us, ‘I heard some shouting and screaming, are you okay?’ We called the police and he stayed with us until they arrived. We had small talk, just to calm us down,” Thomas continued.

Liam’s friend then flew his drone over Thomas’ house to “see if he could catch the intruder” for them.

He revealed that is “one example of him being a really nice guy”.

