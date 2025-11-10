Lady Louise Windsor’s role at Remembrance parade as fans beg for her to become ‘working royal’ in future

The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor, has been praised by fans for a role at a Remembrance parade.

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, 22, proudly took part in Remembrance commemorations in her university town of St Andrews at the weekend.

Lady Louise Windsor took part in a Remembrance parade at the weekend (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Lady Louise Windsor takes part in Remembrance parade

It was a big weekend for Lady Louise, with Saturday (November 8) being her 22nd birthday.

But it was her appearance on Sunday (November 9) that got fans talking, as she was photographed in military uniform during the St Andrews Regiments’ Day Parade.

She marched alongside her fellow cadets as part of her role in the University Officers’ Training Corps (UOTC).

She was also reportedly joined by her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp.

A source told HELLO!: “It was a very sombre affair. Lady Louise’s serious demeanour reflects the sombre nature of the procession. She was incredibly committed and professional throughout.”

Lady Louise absolutely needs to become a working royal.

The UOTC is an Army Reserve unit for university students, providing military experience and leadership training. Louise, who is currently in her fourth and final year of reading English at St Andrews University, reportedly holds the rank of Officer Cadet.

As photos from the event were shared on social media, royal fans were full of praise for Lady Louise.

One X user gushed: “Lady Louise absolutely needs to become a working royal. She’s steadfast, sincere, and unspoiled – exactly what Britain needs. Not to mention, she looks so much like our late Queen.”

Another fan agreed: “She’s always been a royal role model. What everyone expects of royalty. Classy, respectful, loyal, and all that you mentioned. She would be a great asset.”

“I do hope that Lady Louise will become a working royal,” someone else likewise said.

Another admitted: “If it’s something she wants to do, I would very much welcome seeing Lady Louise as a working royal.”

Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie (Credit: Cover Images)

Lady Louise Windsor likened to Queen Elizabeth II

Many fans also remarked on Lady Louise’s likeness to her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Paving the way for her granddaughter, the late monarch became the first female royal to officially enroll in the military when she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945. She learned to drive and maintain vehicles during her five months in the army.

Meanwhile, one royal fan wrote on X after seeing Lady Louise at the parade: “Lady Louise Windsor shines in her military uniform at the St Andrews Parade, such dedication! Like her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, she embodies strength and service.”

