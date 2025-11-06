Lady Colin Campbell has shared her heartbreak as she paid tribute to her “dear friend” Ben Duncan.

Big Brother star Ben died last month aged 45. According to reports, he passed away after falling seven floors from the rooftop bar of the Trafalgar St James Hotel in London.

However, this week, Lady C – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2015 – took to social media to reveal she had only just been informed about his death.

Lady Colin Campbell has paid tribute to Ben (Credit: ITV)

Lady Colin Campbell’s fresh heartbreak

On Thursday (November 6) Lady Colin Campbell – who was rushed to hospital last month – took to her X account. She paid tribute to her “hysterically funny” friend Ben.

In an emotional post she penned: “It is with great regret that I have belatedly learnt of the death of a dear friend, Ben Duncan.

“Because of the state of my own health, my children, husband and mutual friends kept the news from me until they felt I was well enough to cope with it.”

Reflecting on Ben, she went on: “Ben Duncan was a very bright young man whose real interests were in politics and music. He was extremely knowledgeable in both. And it was always a pleasure to have a conversation with him, for one plumbed the depths in unexpected ways. He was also an avid lover of old movies. And liked nothing better than hunkering down for a session watching the greats from the Golden Age of Hollywood.”

Lady Colin Campbell went on: “A university friend of William and Catherine’s, he branched out into the entertainment world. Appearing on such shows as Big Brother, when he nominated me as one of the friends who would keep an eye on things for him while he was in the house.”

Ben died last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celeb star pays tribute to Ben

“Although Ben was tall and good-looking, he wasn’t quite as comfortable a fit in that eclectic world as some of the others of his ilk were. He was too intellectual to chat rubbish for hours on end. The way some of his less intellectual peers could do and did to great effect. He was also constrained by some of his family links. His sister is the present Lady Churston. A family of such eminence that its scions include the late Aga Khan’s mother, born Joan Yarde-Buller.”

The TV star also said: “This death is a true tragedy, but his life was not. In fact, he could be hysterically funny. Especially when he was staying as a houseguest and would arrive for meals hours after they had been served. He was upstairs tittivating, oblivious of the time. As he set about presenting himself in the way he intended to be perceived. He will be sadly missed.”

Lady C rushed to hospital

Last month, it was reported that the 76-year-old I’m A Celebrity… star had broken her pelvis and was under medical supervision in hospital after a fall. Lady C was at a screening of a film when the incident happened.

A friend claimed: “She was going to her seat in the screening room when she fell. It was so badly lit. There was a step with a 15 inch drop. And she didn’t see it so basically she stepped out onto nothing.

“The fall was bad and an ambulance was called immediately. Incredibly the paramedic who came in to treat her almost fell down the exact same step because he didn’t see it either.”

