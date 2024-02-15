Kym Marsh congratulates ex Jamie Lomas as he announces his girlfriend is expecting a baby: ’So thrilled for you both!’

Former Corrie star Kym Marsh has congratulated her ex Jamie Lomas on Instagram after announcing that he and his girlfriend are having a baby.

Kym and Jamie began dating in 2008 and announced they were expecting a baby the following year. Their son, Archie, tragically died moments after Kym gave birth. In 2011, Kym gave birth to their daughter, Polly.

The pair exchanged vows in Cheshire in 2012 but separated the following year. Their divorce was settled in 2014.

While separated in 2013, Kym and Jamie got divorced the following year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jamie and his girlfriend Jess are expecting a ‘beautiful little girl’

In an exciting new Instagram update shared yesterday (February 14), former Hollyoaks actor Jamie revealed that he and his girlfriend Jess Bell are expecting their first child.

“With it being Valentine’s Day and a day of love, I thought I would share with you all the wonderful news that myself and @drjessbell are expecting a beautiful little baby girl,” he wrote in his caption.

“I hope you all have a great day and sending love to you all.”

Jamie and Jess posed in front of a floral background and looked delighted to be showing off their baby scans.

The couple haven’t announced how many months gone they are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lomas (@jamielomas21)

‘Polly cannot wait to be a big sister’

The wholesome announcement caught the attention of many, including Jamie’s ex-wife Kym. In the comments section, she wrote: “We are all so thrilled for you both and Polly cannot wait to be a big sister!! You’re well and truly outnumbered now.”

Jamie’s other showbiz pals also wished their congratulations.

“That is what I’m talking about my brother! Congratulations! That’s going to be a Beautiful baby,” Richard Blackwood shared.

“Amazing. Huge love to you both,” former Hollyoaks actor Anthony Quinny wrote.

“Congratulations to you both such lovely news,” soap star Stephanie Waring added.

Read more: Kym Marsh ‘speechless’ as she receives beautiful gift following dad’s tragic death: ‘This will take pride of place’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.