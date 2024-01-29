Kym Marsh ‘speechless’ as she receives beautiful gift following dad’s tragic death: ‘This will take pride of place’

Kym Marsh has been left “speechless” by a gift she has received following the sad loss of her dad David.

It was confirmed earlier this month that David, 78, had passed away from prostate cancer.

Paying tribute to her beloved father on Instagram, Morning Live host Kym wrote: “I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight God bless.”

Kym Marsh loses her dad David

Kym first revealed David’s diagnosis in June 2021. David also made appearances on Morning Live urging viewers with medical concerns of their own to seek advice as soon as possible.

And in November, Kym updated viewers on a “very frail” David’s condition in a pre-recorded segment.

Morning Live co-host Helen Skelton recently likened knowing David to “spending time with sunshine”.

“The warmest man, constantly making people laugh,” she said.

And now Kym has shared a “surprise” she’s been give from an artist – a portrait of her dad.

‘This will take pride of place for sure’

Sharing a photo of the gift on Instagram, an emotional Kym wrote in the post’s caption: “Well I am absolutely speechless! I woke up to a beautiful surprise from @artistweza.

“This is just so amazing. Not only is it a wonderful portrait of my dad, which has captured him perfectly and somehow shows his personality, but it is also one of the kindest things ever!

“You are a true gem @artistweza you show me that there are good people in the world.

“To take the time out of your days to do this for our family is just beyond kind. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! This will take pride of place for sure.”

‘Such a beautiful tribute’

Friends and fans were also blown away by the picture.

Kym’s former Corrie colleague Daniel Brocklebank declared: “Perfect.”

And her ex Strictly Come Dancing pro partner Graziano Di Prima expressed his thoughts with two crying emojis and three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, one follower wrote: “Now this is amazing. What a true likeness.”

“It’s a remarkable capture. His true smile and character shines through,” said another.

“Such a beautiful tribute,” posted a third.

And someone else consoled Kym: “That’s so lovely, a wonderful memorial.”

