Morning Live host Helen Skelton breaks down in tears over Kym Marsh’s dad’s death: ‘Spending time with him was like spending time with sunshine’

Morning Live host Helen Skelton was in tears today (Monday, January 15) following news that Kym Marsh’s father had died.

Kym announced the sad news last week – and paid tribute with a heartbreaking Instagram post yesterday.

Kym Marsh’s father passes away

On Friday, January 12, news broke that Kym‘s dad, David, had died at the age of 78 following a battle with prostrate cancer.

On Saturday, January 13, Kym shared a snap of herself and her dad on Instagram.

“For the first time in my life….I have no words,” she captioned the post.

“I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight godbless,” she then added.

Kym’s followers took to the comment section to send their condolences. “Sending you so much love darling girl, it’s the worst…. Thinking of you,” Lisa Armstrong wrote.

“So very sorry for your loss Kim,” Ellie Taylor commented. “So sorry Kim,” Dermot O’Leary said.

Helen was emotional (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton in tears as she pays tribute

During today’s edition of Morning Live, Helen and co-host Gethin Jones spoke about David’s death.

David had appeared on the show in the past to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

“Spending time with Dave was like spending time with sunshine. [He was] the warmest man, constantly making people laugh,” Helen said today. “I could recount story after story.”

She then continued. “I caught him once singing to a hotel receptionist; she’d done a twelve-hour shift, she’d had a difficult day and everyone in the reception is singing at her – why? Because he made her day great.

Helen and Gethin read out a message from Kym (Credit: BBC)

A message from Kym

Gethin and Helen then read out a message from Kym, thanking viewers of Morning Live for their support.

“I and my family wish to thank This Morning Live viewers for the unwavering support they showed to dad, and us since his diagnosis,” her message read.

“He was extremely proud of the work he did with the show to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of getting checked. He wanted to try and break the taboo, and was so happy when he received letters,” she continued.

“He had so many from viewers who had seen his story and as a result, had visited their doctor. Dad was an incredible man who left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was kind, loving, funny, and very quick-witted. Even in his final days he was telling jokes and trying to keep our spirits up,” she then said.

“He was the best dad, grandad, and great-grandad my family could have wished for, and we are all truly heartbroken at his passing.”

Helen then asked viewers to “bare with us” as Kym’s message had an emotional effect on them.

Morning Live airs on weekdays from 9.30 am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

