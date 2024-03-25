Kym Marsh has opened up about burying her late son Archie, alongside her father – who died this year.

The actress sadly lost her son in 2009, after he was born prematurely. Fifteen years later and after another family loss – the death of her father in January – Kym has decided to bury Archie.

Kym has made the brave decision to bury Archie alongside her dad, laying them to rest together. The star opened up about the decision at the Mariposa Ball, which honours the country’s baby bereavement heroes.

Kym Marsh buries late son Archie

As detailed in OK!, Kym revealed: “I felt that there had to be a time when I let Archie rest. Fifteen years is a long time to carry his ashes around. They have been everywhere with me – even to South Africa.

“And when we realised that dad wasn’t going to get any better, I asked him how he’d feel about [being buried with Archie] and he was delighted. He said he was happy to go on his journey with Archie, so that’s what we’ve done. We’ve done it as a family and it absolutely felt like the right thing to do.”

The star’s son, Archie, died in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Kym Marsh on death of baby son

The star also gave a heartwrenching glimpse into suffering the loss of a baby. She said: “I was allowed to cremate him, but I wasn’t allowed a certificate and I couldn’t understand that.”

She also explained that having a birth certificate whilst going through such a terrible loss “makes all the difference”. She said this is because “these are our children and they matter to us, they matter to our families and they should matter to the world”.

Actress Kym lost her father in January (Credit: BBC)

The former Coronation Street star had previously told her co-hosts Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton: “Archie would have been 15, we’ve just celebrated his birthday on February 11.

“When we found out that dad was going to sadly pass away… I had Archie’s ashes with me ever since the day that we got them because I always felt like it wasn’t the right thing to do [a burial].”

She detailed: “Because I didn’t get to know what kind of little boy he was or where he would like to go or what he would have liked to do and because I move around so much, I couldn’t really put them anywhere.

“And we decided both Jamie [Lomas] and I that we would let Archie rest with my dad. So when my dad’s ashes come back we are going to lay Archie to rest with my dad.”

Kym Marsh’s dad David, 78, died from prostate cancer in January. Paying tribute to her beloved father on Instagram at the time, Morning Live host Kym wrote: “I love you dad. Always and forever.

“Rest easy Pops. Goodnight God bless.”

