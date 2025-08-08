Actress Kym Marsh has shared an emotional tribute following the heartbreaking loss of her cousin, Carl.

The former Coronation Street star, 49, took to Instagram to pay tribute earlier today (August 8), sharing a photo of her late relative and calling him “a legend to all who knew him”.

Actress Kym Marsh has suffered another tragic loss following the death of her dad (Credit: ITV)

Kym Marsh heartbroken over cousin’s death

“I can’t believe I’m writing this,” Kym began. “Today our family say goodbye to Carl. My cousin. A legend to all who knew him. A light turned out far too soon. A huge hole in our lives that will never be filled. Sometimes life makes no sense. This is one of those times.

“Carl was the kindest, funniest, most unique person I’ve ever known. The memories I have of us growing up, the camping holidays with the fam, the laughs, your silliness, your loyalty. You were one of a kind cuz, and I will miss you until the end of time.”

Kym admitted she wished she could attend the funeral but knew her cousin would want her to keep going with her current commitments.

“I know that you know how much I love you… I know you would be telling me to stop being a silly [bleep] and stop crying. Doesn’t stop me wishing I was there or thinking of my family today… We will love you forever and always. Good night, god bless my wonderful cousin. Sleep tight.”

Support pours in

Her heartfelt tribute was quickly met with a wave of support from friends, fans, and colleagues. Hollyoaks actor Ross Adams responded with a series of heart emojis. Meanwhile, fans shared their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss, Kym,” one wrote.

“Sending my sincere condolences,” another agreed.

“Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time,” a third fan echoed.

Another added: “I’m so sorry to hear this, Kym. I really hope you can find comfort and peace at this difficult time.”

Kym on loss

The loss comes after a series of personal tragedies for the Morning Live host. In January 2024, Kym lost her father, David Marsh, who passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with prostate cancer.

At the time of his passing, Kym posted another emotional tribute. “For the first time in my life, I have no words,” she wrote. “I love you, dad. Always and forever. Rest easy, Pops. Goodnight, God bless.”

Kym has also spoken candidly in the past about the devastating loss of her son Archie, who was born prematurely at 21 weeks in February 2009.

She and then-partner Jamie Lomas were left heartbroken when Archie tragically died minutes after birth.

“It was the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” she previously said. “I was absolutely devastated. It’s the most painful thing I’ve ever felt.”

