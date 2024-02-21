Kerry Katona gives fiancé Ryan ‘a pass to leave her’ as she admits she doesn’t want more kids: ‘I don’t want to deprive him’

Mum-of-five Kerry Katona has given her fiancé Ryan Mahoney permission to leave her and have kids with another woman.

The former Atomic Kitten, 43, said that she’s done having kids but appreciates her younger partner might still want to become a dad one day. The pair have also considered surrogacy.

Chatting to OK!, Kerry explained: “If it’s something Ryan wants, I’d consider it. But it’s getting to the point where it’s now or never. I’ve thought about getting my eggs frozen this summer, as a birthday present for Ryan, then going down the surrogacy route.”

TV star Kerry has been open about expanding her family with Ryan Mahoney (Credit: YouTube)

‘If this is something you want, leave me now’

Kerry and Ryan have been together for five years and engaged for three. Ryan has no biological children of his own, and Kerry is wary of going through another pregnancy.

After her last, almost 10 years ago, her daughter Dylan-Jorge spent four days on life support.

The I’m A Celebrity winner said: “The thought of being pregnant is just something I couldn’t go through again. I nearly died with DJ, and DJ did die – they had to bring her back. It was so terrifying.”

The traumatic episode left Kerry wondering about her children’s future without a mother. And now she’s worrying about Ryan’s chances of becoming a father, too.

She said: “I don’t want to deprive him – in fact, I’ve given him a pass and said: ‘If this is something you want to pursue, leave me now!’ I never want someone to not have that feeling of having their own child.”

Kerry Katona: ‘Me and my kids should be enough’

However, Kerry also knows that she brings a lot to their relationship. The star had daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue with ex-husband Brian McFadden in 2001 and 2003.

Then came Heidi (2007) and Max (2008) with second husband, taxi driver Mark Croft. Finally, she welcomed daughter DJ with the late rugby player George Kay in 2014.

Kerry said that she feels like she “should be enough for a man”. She went on to admit that “many moons ago, I’d have done it for a man, but not any more”. She continued to say that her and her kids “should be enough for Ryan, and actually, I know we are”.

