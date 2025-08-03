Star of Loose Women Dame Kelly Holmes has reportedly got engaged to her partner Louise Cullen.

According to headlines, former athlete Kelly, who is a double gold Olympic medal winner, popped the big question to her massage therapist girlfriend earlier this year.

In 2022, Louise moved from Northern Ireland into Kelly’s home in Kent.

As reported by The Sun, an insider told the newspaper that it’s a “lovely happy ending after she spent years thinking she was going to be arrested for having gay relationships while she was in the Army”.

They continued: “It was at a time when homosexuality was still illegal for serving troops.”

The news arrives three years after Kelly came out as gay.

Kelly and Louise have been in a relationship since 2021. They met on an online fitness community set up during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Remember those that love you should love you unconditionally’

Yesterday (August 2), Kelly attended Brighton Pride with Louise, where superstar singer Mariah Carey headlined.

Ahead of her performance, Kelly participated in the 5k run to show her support.

“Last night was fab with @brightonandhovefrontrunners at their Rainbow Run. I joined in on the 5K run to show my support. Oh and also when I won a @attitudemag Icon award last month I won £1000 for charity so I gave it to this organisation to continue to support and inspire people in Brighton to get together and stay active,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Wow over 500 runners/walkers from the LGBTQIA community amd allies. So much colour, energy and happiness. Keep showing up, being you and remember those that love you should love you unconditionally,” she continued.

“Happy Pride Everyone.”

To accompany the heartfelt caption, Kelly attached a series of snapshots from her day where she was clearly beaming with joy.

