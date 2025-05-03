Inside Kaye Adams’ romance with partner of 30 years – ‘no contact’ confession, difficult dilemma and why they have never married

Kaye Adams is a TV legend – but who is her partner? And why have they never got married?

The beloved journalist and presenter, 62, has been a staple on screens for years. From stints on Loose Women to Strictly Come Dancing, she has kept herself busy.

But away from the TV shows, Kaye – who is on Celebrity Bridge of Lies today (May 3) – is loved-up with her partner Ian Campbell.

Kaye has been in a long-term relationship for more than three decades (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams on her ‘unconventional’ partner

Since Kaye has been in the spotlight, she has been in a relationship with partner Ian Campbell – but he rarely makes public appearances.

The pair first met when he was her tennis coach more than 30 years ago, and it took them eight years before they decided to have kids and settle down due to Ian’s “unconventional” attitude.

Kaye and Ian are parents to Charley, 23, and 18-year-old Bonnie.

“When we first met Ian was in his late twenties working as a tennis coach, spending half his life in Italy and half in Scotland, and he was not a man going to settle down,” she told The Mirror.

Why haven’t Kaye and Ian got married?

And despite being together for three decades, Kaye and Ian haven’t walked down the aisle.

Kaye explained: “He’s an unconventional person and I didn’t have any great thoughts of settling down at that stage either. It was just a relationship that carried on and carried on, very happily, and maybe we just passed the point of getting married.”

The TV star then did admit she “wouldn’t say no” if Ian Campbell did propose.

“If Ian wants to pop the question and I get a decent ring and a good holiday out of it I wouldn’t say no!” she quipped.

Kaye also went on to share that she’s “very happy” with their relationship and as a result, doesn’t feel the need to get married to prove their commitment.

Kaye’s ‘no contact’ confession

Meanwhile, in May 2024 Kaye revealed on Loose Women that she could go several days without saying a word to Ian.

“I could easily go 24 hours, 48 hours without having any contact with Ian,” she said. Kaye then added: “A whole two days. Sometimes three.”

Her co-star Frankie Bridge replied: “You must have a very trusting and secure relationship I think to be able to be like that.”

Kaye previously shared Ian’s wishes to move abroad (Credit: ITV)

Kaye Adams on her difficult dilemma

Late last year, Kaye gave another insight into her romance with Ian on her How to Be 60 podcast. The presenter shared that Ian wished to leave the UK for Spain for a part of the year. But Kaye was not too keen on the idea and was unsure of what to do.

Kate said: “I’m still questioning that thing I said the other week that Ian wants to spend two months a year in Spain.”

Fellow host Karen Mackenzie replied: “Oh my God, I thought about this and I have no idea why you are even questioning it. Look at the weather we have had here in August and September, it is dire. Have you thought about what’s behind this reluctance? Is it about missing out on work here?”

Karen added: “Do you think once you’re off the telly here, that’s it, they’ll forget about you? They might do, because let’s face it, you’re always replaceable.”

Kaye went on to confess she “doesn’t know” why the concept of living in Spain isn’t appearing to her. However, she didn’t rule it out and said she might be a “slow burner” but she “may come around” to the idea.

Watch Kaye on Celebrity Bridge of Lies on Saturday (May 3) at 5:40pm on BBC One.

