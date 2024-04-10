Katie Price ‘to move out of Mucky Mansion as she plans to tie down JJ Slater’: ‘She feels like it’s haunted by exes’

The latest Katie Price news has seen reports the star is looking to sell her Mucky Mansion in a bid to settle down with her new boyfriend, Married At First Sight star JJ Slater.

The 45-year-old model is said to be looking for a “fresh start”, which will include selling the sprawling Sussex home.

Katie moved into the house with her third husband, Kieran Hayler, in 2014.

But she is thought to have not been happy there since she caught him cheating in 2018.

Since her divorce from Kieran, she has also lived with ex-partners Kris Boyson and Carl Woods at the property.

Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion was the subject of its own TV show (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie Price news: Star ‘really wants’ to leave Mucky Mansion

A source alleged to OK!: “Katie really wants out of Mucky Mansion, she calls it the ‘house of horrors’ because she has so many bad memories there. She feels like it’s haunted by exes – she hates it.”

Despite new flame JJ hailing from Essex, it is believed that Katie is currently house hunting in West Yorkshire.

She feels like it’s haunted by exes – she hates it.

The source added: “A new place would be like a clean slate for Katie, and she wants to bring JJ along too. They’re going really well and she wants to tie him down with a house and make new memories with him in it.”

Katie moved into the house with ex-husband Kieran Hayler in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

“She has never wanted to move away because her mum Amy was always nearby. But now Amy has moved to the Isle Of Wight so there’s nothing keeping Katie there any more,” the source added.

Katie’s friend Kerry Katona has also tried to persuade her to move up North, the source continued. And, apparently, Katie is “keen”.

The source continued that Katie thinks Kerry could be a “good influence” if they lived closer together. They added that all of Katie’s friends are up north, especially as she’s been spending a lot of time with the Geordie Shore cast recently.

The source added that the move “makes sense”.

Katie is reportedly looking to ‘settle down’ with new boyfriend JJ Slater (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie and JJ drop hint they’ll tie the knot

The reports come just days after Katie hinted that JJ had proposed – becoming her ninth fiancé.

Katie shared an image from their weekend away, with a sign that read “Will you marry me?” on the wall.

She simply wrote: “Absolutely love this place,” with a red heart emoji alongside the image.

Katie has three ex-husbands – Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

She has been engaged a further five times, first to Warren Furman in 1996 and Scott Sullivan in 2004.

She then got engaged to Leandro Penna in 2012, Kris Boyson in 2018 and Carl Woods in 2021.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

