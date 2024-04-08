Katie Price enjoys weekend away with new boyfriend JJ Slater amid ‘sign’ he’s proposed

She has been engaged eight times and made it up the aisle three times – but could it be ninth time lucky for Katie Price?

The former glamour model, 45, has seemingly dropped a huge hint that she is engaged to boyfriend JJ Slater.

Katie confirmed her romance with Married At First Sight star JJ, 31, in February.

Speaking on her podcast with sister Sophie, Katie said JJ “ticks every box” and “accepts me for who I am”.

But this weekend she shared a snap from their romantic weekend away which has got fans talking.

The pair stayed at Secret Cabins in West Sussex, and Katie took to social media to show off the interiors.

Katie shared an image of one of the walls, with a neon sign that reads “Will you marry me?” on it.

She simply wrote: “Absolutely love this place,” with a red heart emoji alongside the image. So has JJ put a ring on it?

ED! has contacted repps for JJ and Katie for comment.

Katie’s love life explained

Katie has three ex-husbands – Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

She has been engaged a further five times, to Warren Furman in 1996, Scott Sullivan in 2004, Leandro Penna in 2012, Kris Boyson in 2018 and Carl Woods in 2021.

Katie with her eighth fiancé Carl Woods in 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

Katie and JJ’s baby plans

It has recently been reported that Katie and JJ are also planning to have a baby.

Katie is currently mum to five children – Harvey, 22, Junior, 18, Princess, 16, Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine.

A source claimed to OK!: “Katie has spoken to doctors about having another baby and understands that there are risks because of her age. But she’s very defiant about becoming a mum again.

“She did IVF with Carl but it didn’t work for them and the hope of a sixth baby hasn’t gone away. She’s with JJ now and because he’s young he’ll probably want children and that suits her baby dreams,” they added.

