In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model took to Instagram to show off her “extra-big” bruised lips after having more cosmetic work done.

As noted by the MailOnline, Katie last went to get her lips filled less than a month ago on March 8.

Katie has had more cosmetic surgery on her lips (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price News

In an Instagram Story shared a couple of hours ago, Katie uploaded a video of herself talking to the camera while using a filter.

The reality star revealed she had just got back from having the cosmetic procedure and showed off the instant results.

“You’re probably thinking, why are my lips bruised?” she said. “That’s because today I wanted to have extra-extra-extra-big lips. You had to go through a lot of the scar tissue so it looks very bruised.”

Despite the bruising, Katie seemed very happy with the results, adding: “But guess what? I love it and I love my lips.

“Having my lips feels so good!” she said, before pouting.

In the following Stories, Katie shared videos of her having the procedure done.

Katie showed off her ‘big lips’ on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Katie previously compared her lips to Daffy Duck

During her time as a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women, Katie opened up about having cosmetic surgery.

“There have been times where I had my lips so big, I looked like Daffy Duck,” she explained, adding: “I’ve been there, tried it, looked awful but I have calmed it down but I still have botox.”

As an old photo appeared on the screen, Katie stated: “Look how bad that is!”

Fellow panelist Coleen Nolan joked, expressing: “Daffy Duck never looked that bad!”

Janet Street-Porter insisted Katie looked like a “cod”, however, Katie thought she looked “worse”.

As another photo of Katie appeared on the screen, she described her past looks as “vile” and “really ugly”.

Read more: Katie Price news: Mum-of-five sent to hospital for ‘haemorrhage in her eye’ caused by ‘stress’

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.