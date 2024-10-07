Carl Woods shares fears ex Katie Price will die: ‘There could be a final time she doesn’t wake up’

The latest Katie Price news has seen her ex-fiancé Carl Woods reveal his concerns that she will die if she continues to undergo plastic surgery.

Katie, 46, has had facelifts, a nose job, liposuction and 17 boob jobs since she first went under the knife aged 20 in 1998.

Most recently, she spent a reported £10,000 on a facelift in Turkey.

But Carl, who was in an on-off relationship with Katie from 2020 to 2023, has now discussed his worries.

Katie Price news: Ex reveals his worries for star

Speaking to OK!, former Love Island star Carl said: “They say in your life you can only have so much anaesthetic before it’s a problem. And like everything in her life, Kate likes to push the boundaries. I feel like she’ll never be happy.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, there could be that final time she doesn’t wake up. Sadly, I do 100% believe that could happen. But Kate never spoke to me about being scared about it, she’d brush off all that talk.”

Carl also explained how the former couple had visited Turkey to have full body liposuction together, but he backed out after seeing Katie have it done.

He recalled: “She looked like she’d been hit by a train. I told the doctors to take my cannula out there and then, and said: ‘I’m not going through with it.’ She looked like an octopus, she had so many drains coming out of her. Her wounds had pus, they were bleeding, and she was crying in agony. I looked at her and I thought, why are you doing this to yourself?”

A representative for Katie said: “It’s disappointing that people who were once close to Kate are now exploiting her insecurities and mental health issues.”

Glamour model defends multiple surgeries

Katie had previously defended her surgeries, saying on Good Morning Britain: “It’s like a car – you have an MOT.

“If you get a scratch or a dent, you fix it, and that’s how I feel with my body.

“I’m not trying to look younger and I definitely don’t want that alien look – when people go over the top and look like freaks.

“I’m not addicted, but if people want to say I’ve got body dysmorphia, just say it. Even my mum says, ‘You need to see somebody. You’re not normal in the head, are you?'”

