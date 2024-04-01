Kate Garraway shares ‘new beginnings’ with fans three months after Derek’s death

Kate Garraway opened up about “new beginnings” following the sad death of her husband Derek Draper.

TV presenter Kate, 56, lost her late husband in January this year. He had endured a lengthy battle from the impact of Covid-19, first hospitalised with the virus in early 2020.

And on Sunday (March 31) Kate revealed to fans a big change she was making to her Easter Plans this year.

Kate lost her husband Derek in January (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on first Easter without husband Derek

Taking to her Instagram, Kate shared a slew of snaps from her first Easter without Derek. The photos included a stunning ‘egg tree’ and delicious-looking plates of roast beef and Yorkshire puddings.

She told her followers: “Happy Easter everyone! Usually, we have a mega family egg hunt at my Aunty Lynne’s but this year I am actually working – although in a spectacular location and have brought the kids with me so hard to call it ‘work’.

“Very grateful to be able to have this time and sending love to all who are working today in less glamorous locations – keeping the wheels turning for the rest of us. Hope you find some joy and new hope today and everyday xxx #hope. #newbeginnings #love.”

Kate Garraway fans rally round GMB star

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to GMB star Kate. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Happy Easter to you beautiful Kate you’re an inspiration, hope you & your lovely family have a good day.”

Someone else added: “Enjoy it so well deserved.” A third chimed in and wrote: “Happy Easter to you and your family, you are an inspiration to everyone and always thinking of others even when you’re having a tough time, sending love.”

Derek’s final documentary aired last week (Credit: ITV)

Kate and Derek documentary

It comes after Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story aired last week and detailed Derek’s final year of his life before his death in January. It also documented the issues in the UK health care system.

The hour-long documentary started in early 2023 as Derek received round-the-clock care. It saw Derek speak on camera for the first time since his health ordeal began in 2020.

Throughout the documentary, there were several heartbreaking moments between Derek and Kate. One moment saw Derek break down and call his efforts “pathetic” as he tried to lift himself up out of his wheelchair.

Kate told him: “It’s okay, it’s okay darling. It’s not pathetic, you’re absolutely trying.”

