GMB star Kate Garraway said she “laughed and cried” during an evening out this week as she watched a “spellbinding performance”.

The Good Morning Britain star, 56, shared a smiling selfie to Instagram on Wednesday night. She said she watched The Choir of Man.

Kate then joked that she needed to head home for sleep to avoid being “dusty” on GMB on Thursday.

Alongside the picture, Kate wrote: “Wow wow and also WOW! Just had the most amazing night at @choirofman – absolutely spellbinding performances.

“I laughed & cried – (if you’ve seen it you’ll know which bit and why!) – but mainly just revelled in the joy and celebration of life this show is.”

She added: “Raising money for the brilliant charity @calmzone – which means so much to the cast. If you get the chance – go – you won’t regret it! @choirofman @artstheatrewestend. Now to try to get some sleep – could be a bit dusty on @gmb with @edballs tomorrow!!!”

Fans were delighted to see Kate smiling (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed in the comments as one said: “It’s good to see you enjoying yourself. See you tomorrow morning on TV.”

Another added: “I am very pleased to see you smile.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “So nice see you out enjoying yourself.”

It’s been a tough start of the year for Kate after she lost her beloved husband Derek Draper in January. Derek died following his battle with Covid-19 and its after-effects.

Kate offered an update on her “unsettling post” situation (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB

Speaking on GMB on Thursday, Kate shared an update after receiving “unsettling demands”. This week, she reached out to her local council on X for advice.

She said: “It’s something that’s been going on for about three or four years actually… This has particularly to do with post, bills, demands, threatens of bailiffs still going to Derek, even though I’ve been paying those things, but I have a different name on some accounts, and not be able to get through to anyone to say this person has passed away, and I’m sure I’m not alone in that.”

Kate added: “A common experience and very frustrating, because you want to be able to sort things out.”

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

