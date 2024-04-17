Kate Garraway distraught as she asks for ‘help’ over ‘unsettling demands’ following husband Derek’s death

Kate Garraway has issued a plea for help after reportedly receiving “unsettling demands” from her local council following the death of husband Derek Draper.

TV presenter Kate, 56, lost her husband in January this year. He had endured a lengthy battle with Covid-19 after being first hospitalised with the virus in early 2020.

However, three months after his passing and Kate has now slammed her London council for sending “unsettling post” with “demands” to the late Derek.

The GMB star has issued a plea for help online (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway asks for ‘help’ after ‘unsettling’ post to late husband

On Tuesday (April 16) Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask for “help”. The presenter explained she was struggling to speak to someone at Haringey Council about Derek’s death. According to Kate, she wanted to discuss “unsettling post making demands” which Derek can “obviously not respond to”.

Is there a bereavement service or SOMETHING!!!!

A distraught Kate penned: “@haringeycouncil -please help – have been trying for ten days solid to speak to someone about my husband passing away – following unsettling post making demands which obviously he can’t respond to. I just cannot get through. Again today nearly 50 mins wait & before I could ….”

The GMB star later added in another post: “@haringeycouncil… the man put me straight back to the beginning – another 20 mins and then it timed out as shuts at 5pm. Is there a bereavement service or SOMETHING!!!!”

@haringeycouncil -please help – have been trying for ten days sold to speak to someone about my husband passing away – following unsettling post making demands which obviously he can’t respond to. I just cannot get through. Again today nearly 50 mins wait & before I could …. — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) April 16, 2024

Council responds

On Wednesday (April 17) Haringey Council replied to Kate’s first post. They responded: “Hello Kate. I’m sorry to hear that. Please send us a DM and provide the details of your enquiry along with your contact details and I’ll see what I can do to help. Thank you. PS.”

@haringeycouncil … the man put me straight back to the beginning – another 20 mins and then it timed out as shuts at 5pm. Is there a beareavement service or SOMETHING!!!! — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) April 16, 2024

Fans rally around Kate

Fans were quick to rally around Kate and offer her support. One person said: “I agree with other posts Kate – get hold of your local councillor if you can. So sorry to hear you have this on top of everything else you and your family have endured.”

Someone else added: “Kate stay strong girl you’re a winner.” A third wrote: “Don’t give up Kate just calm and keep trying to get hold of the council.”

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted Haringey Council for comment.

