Kate Garraway is being eyed to host a reboot of iconic TV show This Is Your Life, latest news reports suggest.

The show – which saw a famous face caught by surprise and then brought to a studio where their life story was told – is said to be making a comeback.

And it’s been claimed that Kate, her GMB co-host Susanna Reid and Antiques Roadshow favourite Fiona Bruce are among those being eyed by bosses to present the series, famous for its big red book.

Iconic show This Is Your Life set for return

According to The Sun, This Is Your Life is set to return to our screens after a two-decade absence.

And, after being fronted by three men in its previous incarnation, this time it’s reported that a female host will present the show.

This Is Your Life started back in 1955, presented by Eamonn Andrews. Michael Aspel then took over until the show ended in 2003. Sir Trevor McDonald hosted a special one-off honouring Simon Cowell back in 2007.

A TV insider claimed: “There is a reason This Is Your Life aired for so many years. As a format, it is perfect. It’s warm, entertaining and interesting plus is fairly affordable to make, which of course helps.

“Since it last ran properly in 2003 many more celebrities are now worthy of the big, red book treatment. It was always such an honour to appear, bosses are confident a whole new generation of stars will embrace a surprise visit from the team.”

Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid or Fiona Bruce tipped to host

The source then claimed that discussions are underway “with a number of potential hosts”. And it’s hoped filming will start “later this year”.

They went on to add bosses are looking for a “warm, professional interviewer” that would be seen as “the safe hands to steer the next generation of the show”.

TV producer Richard Osman appeared to have the inside scoop on his The Rest is Entertainment podcast.

He shared: “I got a message from a very big name TV presenter saying they’d just been offered a reboot of This Is Your Life.”

‘Talks ongoing with number of channels’

This Is Your Life was originally broadcast live, so as to enhance the element of surprise.

It ran on both the BBC and ITV. And, the source added: “Talks are in early stages and discussions ongoing with a number of channels.”

ED! has contacted reps for Kate, Susanna and Fiona for comment.

