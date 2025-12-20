Loose Women star Judi Love previously opened up about her father’s tragic death.

Comedian Judi has become a regular on TV screens in recent years. From stints on Strictly and Loose Women to bagging her own travel cooking show, Judi Love’s Culinary Cruise, Judi has remained booked and busy.

However, a few years back Judi – who is on The Wheel today (December 20) – was left heartbroken when her father died.

Judi Love on ‘meltdown’ backstage at Loose Women

Judi announced in April 2021 that her father had passed away. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself and her dad and wrote in the caption: “I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons. RIP Dad.”

She added: “These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well.”

Shortly after his death, Loose Women star Judi opened up about her dad’s passing and revealed that being back on screen for Loose Women made her realise she was still grieving and in shock.

“I felt like I was fine, then I had a little meltdown in the dressing room. I’m glad I went through with it, but it made me realise I’m still very much in shock,” Judi told OK! Magazine.

‘It’s still very sensitive and very raw’

She added: “I don’t know if it’s really hit me yet. But the nice thing is that I know the girls are really supportive.”

Talking about how she has been dealing with grief since losing her sad, Judi explained: “I’m just up and down. One minute I’m fine, then I get this feeling of, oh my gosh, my dad’s passed away.”

The mum-of-two also spoke about her dad during an appearance on Loose Women. She said: “It’s still very sensitive and very raw, just the feeling of shock really.

“I took a social media break anyway because I wanted to spend time with the kids and there was so much going on in the world. I’ve been looking after my dad for a year now and I just haven’t had any time off. I think one of my last [social media] posts was spend it with loved ones and continue to create those memories.”

