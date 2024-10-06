Yesterday (Saturday, October 5) saw Dame Judi Dench break her silence on the death of Maggie Smith – just days after the actress passed away.

Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away on September 27. She was 89 years old.

Judi Dench teared up yesterday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Judi Dench tears up as she talks Maggie Smith death

Yesterday, Dame Judi Dench, 89, was at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

During a Q&A with the legendary actress, Dame Maggie Smith and Barbara Leigh-Hunt’s deaths were discussed. Both actresses have died within the last month.

Speaking to Judi, the interviewer remarked that “the last week has been tricky for you”. He then encouraged Judi to explain what she meant when she had previously compared grief to petrol.

Tearing up, Judi said: “I suppose the energy that’s created by grief.”

Maggie died last month (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Judi Dench and Maggie Smith

Judi and Maggie first met back in the 50s, whilst backstage at the Old Vic Theatre in London.

Their friendship, which lasted over six decades, saw them star in several films together.

These included 1985’s film A Room With A View, 2004’s Ladies in Lavender, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

“What I remember mostly about that time, it was the beginning of a friendship, and I remember laughter more than anything in the world,” Maggie said of their friendship once.

There were so many tributes for Maggie (Credit: BFI / YouTube)

Tributes pour in for Dame Maggie Smith

On September 27, Maggie’s family announced that she had sadly passed away.

In a statement, they said: “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

Tributes poured in, with King Charles even penning some heartfelt words for the late actress.

“My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith. As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage,” he wrote.

Read more: Dame Maggie Smith’s final public appearances months before her death

Leave your tributes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.