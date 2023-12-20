Josie Gibson rushed to hospital in secret A&E dash days after I’m A Celeb stint

I’m A Celeb 2023 star Josie Gibson has revealed she made an A&E dash last week – just days after her stint in the Aussie jungle.

The TV presenter was one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series. And it’s fair to say Josie became a firm favourite with viewers – even making the epic final.

And this week, Josie was back to host This Morning alongside Craig Doyle, where she revealed her secret A&E trip.

Josie spoke about her Hospital trip on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie back on This Morning after I’m A Celeb

Following her appearance on I’m A Celeb, Josie returned to This Morning this week – much to the delight of fans. And during Wednesday’s instalment (December 20) Josie joined co-host Craig to discuss the latest headlines in the news.

The pair were quick to talk about the junior doctors’ three-day strike. And Josie opened up about her own hospital dash that happened last week.

Josie said: “I had to go to A&E last Friday and I’ve never seen A&E so busy in my whole entire life.”

Josie in A&E dash after jungle stint

The Bristol favourite didn’t reveal why she was in A&E and if the trip was for herself or someone else.

She then praised the NHS staff for all these hard work. Josie added: “The queues were out the door and you could see everybody was just rushing around, doing the best that they could do.

“But did they [junior doctors] have to do it in this window of time because what happens in February, does the mandate expire?”

Josie came in fourth on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Josie on I’m A Celeb

In her first interview since her exit, last week Josie spoke to Dermot O’Leary and Christine Lampard on This Morning where she confessed that she didn’t think she would be able to get through I’m A Celebrity.

She also revealed: “When I first got there, actually I sat there under my quilt and I honestly thought, how am I going to do this? How am I ever going to see this through?” she said.

Since then, the telly favourite said that her spider phobia has gotten a little less. She also said she was “proud” of being the last woman left standing. “I’ve been in there six months. One day is like three rolled into one. It feels like forever. But I couldn’t have done the experience without the campmates I had. There was a real connection,” she added.

