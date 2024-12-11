Hollyoaks star, Jorgie Porter, has shared the wonderful news that she has given birth to a baby girl.

The actress, who found fame playing Theresa McQueen and has gone on to star on Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celeb, announced her pregnancy on air back in May.

Jorgie shared the news today (Credit: ITV)

Jorgie Porter welcomes baby number two

The actress took to Instagram today to share the adorable news that she has welcomed her little girl. She penned alongside a snap holding her bundle of joy’s hand: “She’s here …..! We are complete.

“Thank you to everyone at Wigan hospital Especially @sandi_goulding who is our everything. Couldn’t of asked for a better day.” [sic]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jorgie porter (@themissyporter)

Of course, plenty of well wishes have since flocked in, with one commenter praising: “Ahhh this is wonderful. Congratulations to you all. Three are now four.”

Fellow Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas penned: “Congratulations,” whilst Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh gushed: “Awwwww amazing! Congratulations to you all.”

Mercedes McQueen star Jennifer Metcalfe added: “Love,” followed by a string of love heart emojis.

Hollyoaks star announced pregnancy on camera

Appearing on ITVBe’s Drama Queens, a reality series which follows the behind the scenes lives of soap stars, Jorgie told the camera: “So guys… guess what? I am pregnant.”

She then followed this up with a cute pregnancy reveal video on her Instagram, telling fans: “We’ve been keeping a little secret”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jorgie porter (@themissyporter)

Jorgie had previously joked that her role on Drama Queens was getting in the way of the couple’s plans for a second baby.

“Me and Ollie are on a night away without the baby and we’ve literally got a camera crew there with us every second of the day. It’s absolutely full-on.” She said, “There’s a time when I’m like, ‘I’m ovulating!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the right time to have a baby, what are we doing with this camera crew?’”

It seemed it hadn’t been the easiest of pregnancies, with Jorgie documenting extreme tiredness as well as morning sickness that she described as “like a full time sport”. However she also delighted fans with her stylish maternity outfits.

Jorgie and fiance Oliver grow their family after birth of their son

Jorgie already has one son, Forest, born in November 2022, with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

The star underwent an elective C section to welcome her first son.

A year before this, the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage, where Jorgie lost quadruplets 14 weeks into her pregnancy. The couple, who conceived the quads naturally, tragically announced the news in August 2021.

In February 2022, they found out they had miscarried again at six weeks, on the day of their engagement party.

Jorgie has brought her many loyal fans along on her pregnancy journey, with regular updates on her Instagram.

